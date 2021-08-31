Zelenskyy Eyes Defense, Energy Deals During US Visit

UrduPoint.com

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expects to sign a raft of deals, including on defense and energy security, as he begins his working visit to the United States

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2021) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expects to sign a raft of deals, including on defense and energy security, as he begins his working visit to the United States.

Zelenskyy is set to hold eight meetings on Tuesday, including with the US secretary of energy and defense ministries, Ukraine's TSN broadcaster reported.

"There should be three defense agreements in total. Also there will be important things concerning economic agreements. There will be a lengthy discussion of the Nord Stream 2. There should be an energy deal and agreements. I say 'there should be' because the devil is in the details. We have to wait for a while," Zelenskyy told TSN.

The president's wife, Olena, will have own agenda in the US.

"Audio guides in our state language will be launched. The Ukrainian House [a convention center] will finally open in Washington," he said.

The Ukrainian leader is set to meet with President Joe Biden on September 1. On the bilateral agenda are issues ranging from the Donbas conflict to the Nord Stream 2 pipeline and energy security guarantees for Ukraine.

Russia has repeatedly said that the pipeline project is purely commercial, not political, expressing readiness to continue using Ukraine's transit capacities to transport gas to Europe, despite building bypass pipelines.

