Zelenskyy Fails To Convince Washington To Supply More Powerful Weapons To Kiev - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 22, 2022 | 03:40 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd December, 2022) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy did not achieve his main goal of obtaining more powerful weapons for Kiev during his visit to Washington as his position did not coincide with the vision of US President Joe Biden, The Washington Post reported.

On Wednesday, Zelenskyy visited Washington, where he held talks with Biden and addressed the US Congress. Zelenskyy and Biden shared the goal of winning the support of US Republicans in the Senate, the newspaper said.

In addition, an anonymous high-ranking official of the US Presidential Administration told the newspaper that Washington was interested in clarifying Zelenskyy 's intentions to resolve the conflict by diplomatic means.

"(The administration was eager) to discuss (Zelenskyy's) thinking about diplomacy. Where he is, and what he needs to make sure that Kyiv is in the strongest possible position so that we can accelerate the emergence of a negotiating table," the official was quoted by The Washington Post as saying.

Another senior administration official told the newspaper that Zelenskyy may have reached his goal of ensuring the US continues to send aid to Ukraine, but that may change as a new Congress takes over next year.

"What may be different (in the new Congress) is that there will be loud voices, not particularly influential voices, but loud voices, that will make the case that this money needs to be directed elsewhere, that we're wasting precious resources on overseas adventures," the senior administration official was quoted by The Washington Post as saying.

At the same time, Politico reported earlier that during his visit, Zelenskyy received no certain assurances of continued financial assistance to Ukraine despite a warm reception by a number of Republicans in the US Congress.

