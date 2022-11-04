UrduPoint.com

Zelenskyy Fears Political Change In US Could Jeopardize Aid To Ukraine

Faizan Hashmi Published November 04, 2022 | 07:36 PM

The United States may start taking longer to disburse aid to Ukraine if the Republican Party wins the majority in Congress next week, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy told Spanish newspaper El Pais on Friday

The Democrat-dominated United States government is currently Kiev's main military and economic supporter, while the rise of the Republicans could "slow down" the decision making process, specifically that related to Ukraine, Zelenskyy told the newspaper.

"I do not see any risks in terms of support of Ukraine by US society. We will respect their choice, but I think they will also respect their own citizens' choice in favor of Ukraine, in favor of the struggle for democracy, freedom, international and humanitarian law," he said.

Zelenskyy said he had similar fears and was bracing for estrangement when governments changed in the United Kingdom and in Spain, adding that these fears did not materialize.

In mid-October, US President Joe Biden expressed concern that the Republicans could jeopardize future aid for Ukraine after current House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy vowed to cease writing blank checks to Kiev if the Republicans get the majority in the lower chamber of Congress after the upcoming midterm elections.

On November 8, midterm elections to both houses of the US Congress will be held in the United States. Americans will have to re-elect the entire House of Representatives and a third of the Senate.

