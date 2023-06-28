Open Menu

Zelenskyy Fires Head Of State Defense Corporation Ukroboronprom

Faizan Hashmi Published June 28, 2023 | 12:20 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2023) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed an order on Tuesday terminating the appointment of Yuriy Husyev as Director General of the state defense corporation Ukroboronprom.

"Dismiss Yuriy Husyev from the post of Director General of the Ukroboronprom State Concern as requested," the order read.

The Ukrainska Pravda online newspaper reported earlier this week that the Ukrainian cabinet had approved German Smetanin as the new chief of Ukroboronprom due to Husyev's failure to carry out the missile program. Smetanin previously headed the state-owned Malyshev Factory of heavy equipment in Kharkiv. Zelenskyy reportedly set him three tasks: to increase the production of all types of weapons, to eradicate corruption in the industry and to finalize the reform of the military industrial sector.

   

 Meanwhile, the Ukrainian cabinet approved the dismissal of seven heads of district administrations, including in Kiev, the government's representative in the parliament, Taras Melnichuk, wrote on Telegram on Tuesday. He did not specify the reasons for their dismissal.

Earlier in June, the Ukrainian general prosecutor's office launched a criminal investigation after the death of three people who failed to get into a bomb shelter in Kiev, which was closed during an air raid alert. A number of Ukrainian officials suggested that Mayor of Kiev Vitali Klitschko should resign. An inspection of all bomb shelters in Ukraine was initiated after the incident, prompting warnings from Ukrainian National Security and Defense Council Secretary Oleksiy Danilov that dismissals might follow.

