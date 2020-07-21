Zelenskyy Fulfilled Demand Of Lutsk Hostage-Taker, Urging Everyone to Watch 'Earthlings'

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2020) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy fulfilled the demand of the man who took hostages in the bus in Lutsk and called on everyone to watch the 2005 movie "Earthlings."

A 44-year-old man Maksim Krivosh hijacked the bus with 20 passengers in the center of Lutsk on Tuesday morning. The hostage-taker has explosives and weapons. The police have launched the operation "Hostage".

According to the regional national police chief, Yury Kroshko, the attacker puts forward general demands and complains about the political system. In particular, he demanded that Zelenskyy urged citizens to watch the movie "Earthlings."

"The 2005 movie 'Earthlings,' everyone watch it," Zelenskyy said in a video message posted on his Facebook.

"Earthlings" is a US documentary focusing on problem of human cruelty toward animals, as well as the harm to livestock and fisheries on a global scale.