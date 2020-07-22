UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Zelenskyy Fulfilled Demand Of Lutsk Hostage-Taker, Urging Everyone To Watch 'Earthlings'

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Wed 22nd July 2020 | 12:00 AM

Zelenskyy Fulfilled Demand Of Lutsk Hostage-Taker, Urging Everyone to Watch 'Earthlings'

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2020) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy fulfilled the demand of the man who took hostages in the bus in Lutsk and called on everyone to watch the 2005 movie "Earthlings."

A 44-year-old man Maksim Krivosh hijacked the bus with 20 passengers in the center of Lutsk on Tuesday morning. The hostage-taker has explosives and weapons. The police have launched the operation "Hostage".

According to the regional national police chief, Yury Kroshko, the attacker puts forward general demands and complains about the political system. In particular, he demanded that Zelenskyy urged citizens to watch the movie "Earthlings."

"The 2005 movie 'Earthlings,' everyone watch it," Zelenskyy said in a video message posted on his Facebook.

"Earthlings" is a US documentary focusing on problem of human cruelty toward animals, as well as the harm to livestock and fisheries on a global scale.

Related Topics

Police Film And Movies Facebook Man Lutsk

Recent Stories

Etisalat Group reports AED4.6 bn consolidated net ..

20 minutes ago

Federal Public Prosecution warns public against ci ..

50 minutes ago

Higher Committee of Human Fraternity participates ..

1 hour ago

Al Ihsan Charity Association spends AED30 million ..

2 hours ago

Fujairah Ruler offers condolences to Emir of Kuwai ..

2 hours ago

GMIS holds virtual panel on cybersecurity

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.