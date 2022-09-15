UrduPoint.com

Zelenskyy Gets Involved In Car Accident In Kiev, No Serious Injuries - Spokesman

Sumaira FH Published September 15, 2022 | 06:50 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2022) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's motorcade collided with another car on Thursday, he was not seriously injured, Zelenskyy's spokesman Serhiy Nikiforov said.

"There was a collision of a vehicle with the Ukrainian president's vehicle and his escort cars in Kiev.

The medics accompanying the head of state provided the driver of the car with emergency aid and handed him over to an ambulance. The president was examined by a doctor, no serious injuries were observed," Nikiforov said on social media.

The spokesman added that law enforcement is investigating the circumstances of the car accident.

