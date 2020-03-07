Zelenskyy Gives Russia Until December to Reach Peace Deal on Eastern Ukraine

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th March, 2020) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has threatened, in an interview with The Guardian daily, to walk away from the Minsk peace process if there is no peace deal for Ukraine's east by December.

"The government can spend one year on the entire agreement. Then it should be implemented. Any longer is prohibited," he said in late February.

The newspaper cited him as saying that the countdown began in December when he attended a summit in Paris with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Zelenskyy complained about the negotiations being a distraction from his domestic agenda and about Ukraine having too little wiggle room in Minsk after it was pressured into signing a roadmap for peace in 2015.

The president warned that he would not wait another five years for a breakthrough in peace talks. He said he had "two or three plans" of what to do if his country quit the EU-backed Minsk process but did not give any details.