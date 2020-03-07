UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Zelenskyy Gives Russia Until December To Reach Peace Deal On Eastern Ukraine

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sat 07th March 2020 | 01:50 AM

Zelenskyy Gives Russia Until December to Reach Peace Deal on Eastern Ukraine

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th March, 2020) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has threatened, in an interview with The Guardian daily, to walk away from the Minsk peace process if there is no peace deal for Ukraine's east by December.

"The government can spend one year on the entire agreement. Then it should be implemented. Any longer is prohibited," he said in late February.

The newspaper cited him as saying that the countdown began in December when he attended a summit in Paris with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Zelenskyy complained about the negotiations being a distraction from his domestic agenda and about Ukraine having too little wiggle room in Minsk after it was pressured into signing a roadmap for peace in 2015.

The president warned that he would not wait another five years for a breakthrough in peace talks. He said he had "two or three plans" of what to do if his country quit the EU-backed Minsk process but did not give any details.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Threatened Minsk Paris Vladimir Putin February December 2015 From Government Agreement

Recent Stories

HBL PSLV: Kings vs Sultans match abandoned due to ..

2 hours ago

COVID-19 outbreak: Estimated loss of up to US$ 50 ..

3 hours ago

Death Toll From Kabul Attack Rises to 32 - Reports

3 hours ago

Afghanistan's Abdullah Abdullah Visits Those Injur ..

3 hours ago

Passengers on cruise ship off California await cor ..

3 hours ago

Higher education quality to be improved for better ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.