Zelenskyy Grateful to EU for New Financial Assistance Tranche, Calls It Sign of Solidarity

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked the European Commission for the allocation of the second tranche of the macro-financial assistance (MFA) to the Ukraine in the amount of 600 million euros (approximately $708.8 million) and called it a sign of "solidarity" in the fight against COVID-19

On July 23, 2020 the EU Commission agreed on a MFA programme that would donate the total amount of 1.2 billion euros to Ukraine to help the country limit its economic fallout caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. In December 2020, Ukraine received the first of the two installments.

"I welcome @EU_Commission decision to provide Ukraine with ��600 mln 2nd MFA tranche.

I am grateful to #EU @vonderleyen, @Vdombrovskis for upbeat assessment of reforms implemented by Ukraine. This is a testament to Flag of Ukraine and Flag of European Union solidarity in overcoming challenges, fighting #COVID19," he said on Twitter.

On July 23, 2020 the EU Commission agreed on a MFA programme that would donate the total amount of 1.2 billion euros to Ukraine to help the country limit its economic fallout caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. In December 2020, Ukraine received the first of the two installments.

