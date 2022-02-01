UrduPoint.com

Zelenskyy Has No Plans To Visit China For Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony - Spokesman

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 01, 2022 | 12:27 AM

Zelenskyy Has No Plans to Visit China For Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony - Spokesman

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has no plans to visit China for the Beijing Winter Olympic Games opening ceremony scheduled for February 4, RBC-Ukraine reported, citing Zelenskyy's spokesman Sergey Nikiforov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st January, 2022) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has no plans to visit China for the Beijing Winter Olympic Games opening ceremony scheduled for February 4, RBC-Ukraine reported, citing Zelenskyy's spokesman Sergey Nikiforov.

"At present, Volodymyr Zelenskyy's Calendar has no visit to China. Within the next few days the President has planned meetings with Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan," the spokesman said, as quoted by RBC-Ukraine.

The Kremlin last week did not rule out a possible meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Zelenskyy, should the latter attend the ceremony.

"At the same time, we welcome the fact that Kremlin has finally begun to realize that there's no alternative to direct contacts, and has begun to talk about a bilateral meeting of presidents," Nikiforov added.

The perilous situation around Ukraine has worsened over the past several months after Russia was accused by NATO and Ukraine of building up troops near the Ukrainian border and allegedly preparing for an invasion. Russia has consistently denied any plans to invade Ukraine, saying it has the right to move troops inside its territory, responding to what it considers threats to its national security, such as a growing NATO presence in Eastern Europe.

Related Topics

NATO Prime Minister Ukraine Russia Europe China Visit Beijing Vladimir Putin Same Tayyip Erdogan February Border Olympics

Recent Stories

PTI govt making efforts for judicial, police refor ..

PTI govt making efforts for judicial, police reforms: Ali Muhammad Khan

2 minutes ago
 Shafqat Mehmood terms few years not enough to impr ..

Shafqat Mehmood terms few years not enough to improve system

2 minutes ago
 UK youth return to insecure jobs after pandemic: s ..

UK youth return to insecure jobs after pandemic: study

6 minutes ago
 Germany arrests two suspects in double police kill ..

Germany arrests two suspects in double police killing

6 minutes ago
 IGP takes notice of killing of two persons in Jheh ..

IGP takes notice of killing of two persons in Jhehlum

6 minutes ago
 US FDA Approves Moderna's Covid Vaccine SPIKEVAX - ..

US FDA Approves Moderna's Covid Vaccine SPIKEVAX - Company

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>