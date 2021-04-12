Zelenskyy Has Not Recently Requested Talks With Putin - Kremlin

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has not requested negotiations with Russian President Vladimir Putin in the past few days, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday, commenting on media reports saying that Zelenskyy asked Putin to discuss the escalation in Donbas

"No, I have not seen any requests in the past few days," Peskov told reporters.

"We hope that political wisdom will prevail in Kiev, things will not take a serious turn, and provocative actions will die down ... As for reducing tensions and preventing a potential war, Vladimir Putin always has something to say," Peskov added, asked if Putin had something to tell to the Ukrainian leader.