Zelenskyy, Head of US House Intelligence Committee Meet in Kiev

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th April, 2023) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he had held an "important meeting" with the delegation of US lawmakers from the Republican Party led by Mike Turner, the chairman of the US House Intelligence Committee, in Kiev to discuss Washington's bipartisan support for Ukraine.

"An important meeting with the delegation of the U.S. House of Representatives from the Republican Party led by the Chairman of the Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence Mike Turner," Zelenskyy said on Telegram.

The Ukrainian president noted that "bicameral and bipartisan support from the United States, (US) President (Joe) Biden, and the entire American people has played a critical role" in the conflict with Russia.

He expressed hope that Washington would further support Ukraine and maintain interaction between the two countries.

The meeting on the issue came after US Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland said in February that representatives of both the Republican and Democratic parties were beginning to question the need for US assistance to Ukraine. In March, former US President Donald Trump also said that the United States was not as interested in the outcome of the conflict in Ukraine as European countries were, criticizing Washington for pushing Kiev into NATO and whipping up tensions with Russia.