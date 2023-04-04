Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

Zelenskyy, Head Of US House Intelligence Committee Meet In Kiev

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 04, 2023 | 12:10 PM

Zelenskyy, Head of US House Intelligence Committee Meet in Kiev

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th April, 2023) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he had held an "important meeting" with the delegation of US lawmakers from the Republican Party led by Mike Turner, the chairman of the US House Intelligence Committee, in Kiev to discuss Washington's bipartisan support for Ukraine.

"An important meeting with the delegation of the U.S. House of Representatives from the Republican Party led by the Chairman of the Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence Mike Turner," Zelenskyy said on Telegram.

The Ukrainian president noted that "bicameral and bipartisan support from the United States, (US) President (Joe) Biden, and the entire American people has played a critical role" in the conflict with Russia.

He expressed hope that Washington would further support Ukraine and maintain interaction between the two countries.

The meeting on the issue came after US Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland said in February that representatives of both the Republican and Democratic parties were beginning to question the need for US assistance to Ukraine. In March, former US President Donald Trump also said that the United States was not as interested in the outcome of the conflict in Ukraine as European countries were, criticizing Washington for pushing Kiev into NATO and whipping up tensions with Russia.

Related Topics

NATO Ukraine Russia Washington Trump Victoria Kiev United States February March From

Recent Stories

China&#039;s central bank continues to add liquidi ..

China&#039;s central bank continues to add liquidity via reverse repos

2 minutes ago
 Masood Khan lauds role of Salman Bhojani for stren ..

Masood Khan lauds role of Salman Bhojani for strengthening Pak-US relations

2 minutes ago
 Gold prices slip as US dollar regains some ground

Gold prices slip as US dollar regains some ground

2 minutes ago
 Zayed University launches Master of Science in Env ..

Zayed University launches Master of Science in Environment and Sustainability Sc ..

3 minutes ago
 One killed in train accident in Netherlands, 30 in ..

One killed in train accident in Netherlands, 30 injured

32 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Police launches second &#039;Most Noble ..

Abu Dhabi Police launches second &#039;Most Noble Number&#039; auction to suppor ..

33 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.