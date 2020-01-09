Zelenskyy Holding Working Meeting on Ukrainian Airline Plane Crash in Iran - Press Service

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th January, 2020) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is holding a working meeting with a number of country's officials to discuss the crash of Ukraine International Airlines flight 752 near Tehran, the Ukrainian presidential press service said on Thursday.

The Boeing 737-800 plane crashed on Wednesday morning near Tehran's Imam Khomeini International Airport, killing all 176 people on board. The aircraft was flying to the Ukrainian capital of Kiev. Most of those killed were Iranian and Canadian nationals.

"A working meeting headed by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, which is focusing on the issues, related to the Ukraine International Airlines plane crash that took place in Tehran on January 8, has started," the press service said in a statement.

The meeting is also attended by Prime Minister Oleksiy Honcharuk, National Security and Defense Council Secretary Oleksiy Danilov, Defense Minister Andriy Zahorodniuk, Foreign Minister Vadym Prystaiko and some other officials.

"Volodymyr Zelenskyy will listen to the report of the operational headquarters on the current situation around the plane crash," the statement added.

The plane crash took place in the same morning when Iran fired missiles at two Iraqi bases housing US military personnel to avenge a targeted strike in Baghdad that killed top Iranian commander Qasem Soleimani last week. Despite this fact, the head of Iran's Emergency Department Pirhossein Koulivand told Sputnik that the reason for the crash was purely technical, and there was no possibility for any other reasons.