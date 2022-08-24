UrduPoint.com

Zelenskyy Holds Meeting With UK's Johnson On Ukraine's Independence Day

Muhammad Irfan Published August 24, 2022 | 08:10 PM

Zelenskyy Holds Meeting With UK's Johnson on Ukraine's Independence Day

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2022) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Wednesday that he had a meeting with outgoing UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on the occasion of Independence Day of Ukraine.

"I am happy to meet Boris Johnson, a great friend of Ukraine, on Independence Day," Zelenskyy said on Telegram.

The Ukrainian president also thanked Johnson for "uncompromising support," saying that Kiev is "lucky to have such a friend."

Zelenskyy published a video showing that head of the Ukrainian presidential office Andriy Yermak, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov and Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian armed forces Valerii Zaluzhnyi also greeted the UK prime minister on his arrival.

Independence Day of Ukraine is celebrated on August 24 to commemorate the 1991 Declaration of Independence.

