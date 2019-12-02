Zelenskyy Hopeful That Normandy Four Talks Open Dialogue On Ending Conflict In Donbas
Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Mon 02nd December 2019 | 08:55 PM
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed hope on Monday that the upcoming Normandy Four talks between Russia, France, Germany and Ukraine will open up a dialogue that will help end the ongoing conflict in Ukraine's east
The next Normandy Four summit is scheduled to take place on December 9 in France.
"This meeting is already a victory for us because it is a chance to meet with the four leaders, a chance that has come about after three years of silence ... This is a chance to start a dialogue ... We want this conflict to end," Zelenskyy said in a video message posted to Facebook.
The president added that during the talks, Kiev prioritized discussing a time frame for returning the eastern region of Donbas under Kiev's control.