Zelenskyy Hopeful That Normandy Four Talks Open Dialogue On Ending Conflict in Donbas

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2019) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed hope on Monday that the upcoming Normandy Four talks between Russia Germany and Ukraine will open up a dialogue that will help end the ongoing conflict in Ukraine 's east.

The next Normandy Four summit is scheduled to take place on December 9 in France.

"This meeting is already a victory for us because it is a chance to meet with the four leaders, a chance that has come about after three years of silence ... This is a chance to start a dialogue ... We want this conflict to end," Zelenskyy said in a video message posted to Facebook.

The president added that during the talks, Kiev prioritized discussing a time frame for returning the eastern region of Donbas under Kiev's control.