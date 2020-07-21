Zelenskyy Hopes Contact Group to Agree on Donbas Ceasefire on Wednesday

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed hope that the Trilateral Contact Group would reach an agreement on a ceasefire in Donbas at its talks on Wednesday

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2020) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed hope that the Trilateral Contact Group would reach an agreement on a ceasefire in Donbas at its talks on Wednesday.

"Today, four subgroups will hold talks, and tomorrow this stage of the Minsk process will be finalized.

I expect tomorrow's talks to result in a decision on a ceasefire, as this is extremely important for Ukraine, for saving the lives of our people," Zelenskyy said at a briefing after his talks with the Swiss president.