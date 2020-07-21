UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Zelenskyy Hopes Contact Group To Agree On Donbas Ceasefire On Wednesday

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 21st July 2020 | 05:15 PM

Zelenskyy Hopes Contact Group to Agree on Donbas Ceasefire on Wednesday

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed hope that the Trilateral Contact Group would reach an agreement on a ceasefire in Donbas at its talks on Wednesday

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2020) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed hope that the Trilateral Contact Group would reach an agreement on a ceasefire in Donbas at its talks on Wednesday.

"Today, four subgroups will hold talks, and tomorrow this stage of the Minsk process will be finalized.

I expect tomorrow's talks to result in a decision on a ceasefire, as this is extremely important for Ukraine, for saving the lives of our people," Zelenskyy said at a briefing after his talks with the Swiss president.

Related Topics

Ukraine Minsk Agreement

Recent Stories

Zardari files fresh petition in NAB court to halt ..

7 minutes ago

21 minutes ago

‘Picture Yourself in Abu Dhabi’ virtual initia ..

21 minutes ago

Dubai Sports Council announce addition of FootVoll ..

23 minutes ago

A New Colour and a New Price for the HUAWEI Nova 7 ..

28 minutes ago

Babar Azam aims to take green-shirts to top

52 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.