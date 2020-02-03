UrduPoint.com
Zelenskyy Hopes Date for Prisoner Exchange in Donbas to Be Set Soon

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed hope on Monday that the date for the new exchange of detainees in Donbas would be set soon

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2020) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed hope on Monday that the date for the new exchange of detainees in Donbas would be set soon.

Speaking at a joint press conference with his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Zelenskyy said that the work on the list of prisoners in underway. The list is "very big," according to the president.

"We have already handed over this list. The list will be agreed in Minsk. I think that in the near future, a date for the first part of our prisoners will be set.

Why is 'for the first'? Because there are really a lot of people there ... The second track is talks with the Russian side regarding the exchange of our prisoners ... The work has begun there, too. I am sure that in the near future there will be dates and the public will see the lists," he stated.

The Ukrainian leader noted that he personally and his team were working on the matter quite "intensively." He also said that most of the prisoners are Crimean Tatars.

