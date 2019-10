(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2019) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Tuesday he expected that the date of a Normandy Four ( France Russia and Ukraine ) meeting would be agreed soon.

"Today, the last obstacles to the summit of the Normandy Four were removed. I think that in the near future we will already know the dates," Zelenskyy said at a briefing.