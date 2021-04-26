Zelenskyy Hopes Donbas Warring Sides Will Adhere to Ceasefire During Easter

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Monday that he hopes it will be possible to agree on extra measures to control a ceasefire in Donbas during Easter

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2021) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Monday that he hopes it will be possible to agree on extra measures to control a ceasefire in Donbas during Easter.

"I believe that we are already at the finish line to reach this agreement [on extra measures].

The meeting of the trilateral contact group, primarily the security subgroup, will continue tomorrow. It seems to me that all sides have already agreed on everything, but only the legal side of this deal has not been agreed. We want this very much and strive very much for this, and we really want there to be no shelling and deaths on Easter," Zelenskyy said.