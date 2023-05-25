Zelenskyy Hopes EU-Ukraine Duty-Free Trade Becomes Permanent

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Thursday that he hopes to establish duty-free trade with the European Union on a permanent basis

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2023)

"I welcome today's decision of the EU Council to extend temporary trade liberalization for Ukrainian products for another year... As we move towards the EU, this temporary liberalization should become permanent � without any exceptions or restrictions. I am grateful to all EU members for their support, which brings us closer to the EU accession," Zelenskyy wrote on Twitter.

The current duty-free imports regime provided for in the 2022 agreement will be valid until June 5, 2023.

In May 2022, the EU Council endorsed the proposal of the European Commission to suspend all import duties on Ukrainian goods. The measures adopted include the full removal of import duties on industrial products, of entry duties on fruit and vegetables, and of anti-dumping duties and safeguard measures on steel imports for a period of one year.