Zelenskyy Hopes for Appointment of New US Special Representative for Ukraine Conflict

(@FahadShabbir)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Friday expressed hope that the United States would appoint a new special representative for Ukraine negotiations, who would oversee the Donbas conflict settlement and Crimea's "de-occupation," in the wake of the resignation of the previous envoy, Kurt Volker

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st January, 2020) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Friday expressed hope that the United States would appoint a new special representative for Ukraine negotiations, who would oversee the Donbas conflict settlement and Crimea's "de-occupation," in the wake of the resignation of the previous envoy, Kurt Volker.

"Today I expressed hope that the United States will be more actively involved in the [conflict] settlement processes in eastern Ukraine and the de-occupation of Crimea by appointing an official from the State Department to oversee these issues," Zelenskyy said at a joint press conference with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo after their meeting in Kiev.

Following the talks, the Ukrainian president also said that Kiev was ready to enhance security cooperation with Washington and develop "new forms of partnership.

"

Volker resigned as the special envoy in late September after being mentioned in the whistleblower complaint that sparked an impeachment inquiry against US President Donald Trump.

In March 2014, Crimea held a referendum on its status in which 97 percent of voters supported reunification with Russia. Kiev, Washington and other western states have not recognized the legitimacy of the referendum. Russia has denied interference in Ukraine's internal affairs and insisted that the referendum was carried out in line with international law.