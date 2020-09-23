Zelenskyy Hopes for More Efficient Dialogue With Putin

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy qualified his contacts with Russian President Vladimir Putin as limited but substantive, noting he would like communication to be more efficient

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd September, 2020) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy qualified his contacts with Russian President Vladimir Putin as limited but substantive, noting he would like communication to be more efficient.

"We have various formats of communication with President Putin � both the four-party Normandy format, and the bilateral format.

When there is a need, we communicate directly. This helps us reach the needed solutions, which are important for Ukraine and entire Europe ... My communication with the Russian president is limited but substantive. As a perfectionist, I would like our dialogue to be more efficient," Zelenskyy said in an interview with Slovak newspaper Hospodarske, released by the Ukrainian presidential office on Wednesday.