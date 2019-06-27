(@FahadShabbir)

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th June, 2019) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed hope at a meeting with NATO Parliamentary Assembly President Madeleine Moon on Wednesday that the assembly's observers would monitor the upcoming snap election to the Ukrainian parliament, Zelensky's press service said in a statement.

"In addition, Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed hope that the observers of the Parliamentary Assembly would be present at the extraordinary elections to the Verkhovna Rada on July 21, as it is important for Ukraine," the statement said.

During the meeting, Zelenskyy and Moon discussed NATO-Ukraine cooperation, in particular, reforms intended to bring the country closer to NATO standards.

Such matters as the situation in the east of Ukraine, as well as the return of the Russian delegation to the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe were discussed at the meeting as well.

During talks with Moon, Zelenskyy also confirmed Ukraine's strategic course toward integration into European and Euro-Atlantic institutions.

The parliamentary elections in Ukraine, which were not supposed to be held until October, are now scheduled for July 21, since Zelesnkyy dissolved the legislature in late May. It this election, half of the parliament's 450 members will be elected from party lists, while the remaining lawmakers will be elected in single-mandate Constituencies.