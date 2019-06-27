UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Zelenskyy Hopes NATO Parliamentary Assembly To Send Observers For Ukraine's Snap Election

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 38 seconds ago Thu 27th June 2019 | 02:00 AM

Zelenskyy Hopes NATO Parliamentary Assembly to Send Observers for Ukraine's Snap Election

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th June, 2019) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed hope at a meeting with NATO Parliamentary Assembly President Madeleine Moon on Wednesday that the assembly's observers would monitor the upcoming snap election to the Ukrainian parliament, Zelensky's press service said in a statement.

"In addition, Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed hope that the observers of the Parliamentary Assembly would be present at the extraordinary elections to the Verkhovna Rada on July 21, as it is important for Ukraine," the statement said.

During the meeting, Zelenskyy and Moon discussed NATO-Ukraine cooperation, in particular, reforms intended to bring the country closer to NATO standards.

Such matters as the situation in the east of Ukraine, as well as the return of the Russian delegation to the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe were discussed at the meeting as well.

During talks with Moon, Zelenskyy also confirmed Ukraine's strategic course toward integration into European and Euro-Atlantic institutions.

The parliamentary elections in Ukraine, which were not supposed to be held until October, are now scheduled for July 21, since Zelesnkyy dissolved the legislature in late May. It this election, half of the parliament's 450 members will be elected from party lists, while the remaining lawmakers will be elected in single-mandate Constituencies.

Related Topics

Election Assembly NATO Ukraine Russia Europe Parliament May July October From

Recent Stories

CBUAE&#039;s total bank reserves up to AED298 bn i ..

1 hour ago

Wasim asks Pakistan team to take similarities of 9 ..

2 hours ago

Babar Azam ton keeps Pakistan World Cup semi-final ..

2 hours ago

Pakistan beat New Zealand by six wickets at Cricke ..

2 hours ago

Global demand for airline pilot drives major growt ..

2 hours ago

Dialogues only way forward to resolve Kashmir disp ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.