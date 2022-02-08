Zelenskyy Hopes Normandy Four Summit to Be Held Soon

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said after talks with his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron, that he hoped a Normandy format summit to be held in the near future

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th February, 2022) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said after talks with his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron, that he hoped a Normandy format summit to be held in the near future.

"Today, our countries are developing cooperation in almost all areas. But our security partnership is of particular importance. France plays an active role within the Normandy format.

We greatly appreciate the official position of Paris and the personal efforts of Emmanuel Macron to achieve peace in Ukraine. He really does a lot for this. The peace process was one of the key issues of our negotiations. We expect that in the near future, in accordance with the agreements reached during the Paris summit in December 2019, we will be able to hold the next negotiations of the leaders of the Normandy Four," Zelenskyy said during a joint briefing with Macron.

Zelenskyy added that the talks with Macron had been meaningful and very productive.