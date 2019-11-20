Zelenskyy Hopes to Agree on Comprehensive Ceasefire in Donbas at Normandy Four Summit

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Wednesday he hoped to agree on a complete ceasefire in Donbas at the upcoming Normandy Four summit

"I would like to talk about a serious truce, a serious ceasefire - not a single shot with clear deadlines...

the second question is control over the border, transfer of control over the Ukraine-Russia border to Ukraine," Zelenskyy said during a working trip to Stanytsia Luhanska.

"The third question, I think it is one of the difficult ones, this is an opportunity to hold local elections on the territory of Ukraine, and not on temporarily occupied territory," he said.