Zelenskyy Hopes To Agree On Comprehensive Ceasefire In Donbas At Normandy Four Summit

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 20th November 2019 | 07:13 PM

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th November, 2019) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Wednesday he hoped to agree on a complete ceasefire in Donbas at the upcoming Normandy Four summit.

"I would like to talk about a serious truce, a serious ceasefire - not a single shot with clear deadlines...

the second question is control over the border, transfer of control over the Ukraine-Russia border to Ukraine," Zelenskyy said during a working trip to Stanytsia Luhanska.

"The third question, I think it is one of the difficult ones, this is an opportunity to hold local elections on the territory of Ukraine, and not on temporarily occupied territory," he said.

