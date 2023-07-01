Open Menu

Zelenskyy Imposes Sanctions Against 193 Individuals, 291 Companies

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 01, 2023 | 05:50 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st July, 2023) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Saturday signed a decree imposing sanctions against 193 individuals, mostly Russian citizens, as well as against 291 companies from Russia and other countries.

"To support the proposals made by the Security Service of Ukraine on the application and amendment of personal special economic and other restrictive measures (sanctions). To give effect to the decision of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine of 1 July 2023 'On the Application and Amendment of Personal Special Economic and Other Restrictive Measures (Sanctions),'" the decree stated.

The sanctions are imposed for a ten-year period. They provide for the freeze of assets, limit or bar trade operations, suspend economic and financial obligations, prohibit the transfer of technologies and intellectual property rights, among other restrictions.

An attached list of targets includes Russian regional officials as well as utility and metal companies and space and defense manufacturers.

The sanctions were also imposed on Georgian Airways and its director Tamaz Gaiashvili.

