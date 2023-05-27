Zelenskyy Imposes Sanctions Against 220 Russian, European Companies

UrduPoint.com

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 27, 2023 | 08:00 PM

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a decree on Saturday imposing sanctions against 51 Russian citizens, as well as against 220 Russian companies and organizations of Russia and other European states

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th May, 2023) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a decree on Saturday imposing sanctions against 51 Russian citizens, as well as against 220 Russian companies and organizations of Russia and other European states.

"To enact the decision of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine of May 27, 2023 'On application of personal special economic and other restrictive measures (sanctions),'" the decree, numbered 307/2023 and published by Zelenskyy's office, read.

The sanctions are imposed for a period of ten years and provide for blocking assets, suspending trade operations, preventing the transfer of capital outside of Ukraine, banning the transfer of technology and intellectual property rights, stopping the implementation of economic and financial obligations, and banning the transfer of technology and intellectual property rights.

An attached list of targets lists 51 Russian citizens and 220 organizations from Russia, the Czech Republic, Belgium, Cyprus and Ukraine. This includes Cypriot map services Search Location Limited and 2GIS Local Search Limited, Czech company Navitel and its Ukrainian version Navitel Ukraine, as well as the Russian Railway's subsidiary RZD Trade.

