Zelenskyy, in Conversation With Macron, Urges Normandy Four Leaders to Urgently Meet

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th August, 2019) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy informed his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron by phone of the conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin , urged the Normandy Four leaders to urgently meet to agree the next steps aimed at the final resolution of the Donbas conflict, the Ukrainian presidential press service said in a statement Wednesday.

"Zelenskyy spoke about his conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin this morning, during which he called for a ceasefire, the return of sailors and other prisoners. The Ukrainian president called on the leaders of the Normandy Four to urgently convene to preserve the peace process, agree on the next steps aimed at the final resolution of the conflict," it said.

The statement said Macron, in his conversation with Zelenskyy, said he would contact Putin and German Chancellor Angela Merkel to discuss the possible Normandy format meeting.