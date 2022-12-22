UrduPoint.com

Zelenskyy In Speech To Congress Says Biden Supported His 10-Point Peace Plan

Umer Jamshaid Published December 22, 2022 | 06:10 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd December, 2022) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in a speech to a joint session of Congress said President Joe Biden supported a 10-point peace initiative that they discussed earlier in the day during a bilateral meeting.

"I just discussed with President Biden our peace formula, 10 points, which should and must be implemented for our joint security guaranteed for decades ahead," Zelenskyy said Wednesday night. "I'm glad to share that President Biden supported our peace initiative today."

