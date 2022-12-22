Zelenskyy in Speech to Congress Says Ukrainians Can Operate US Tanks, Planes

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd December, 2022) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a speech to a joint session of Congress said Ukrainian armed forces are capable of operating American tanks and aircraft.

Kiev for some time has been requesting US Abram tanks and fighter jets to use against Russia amid its special military operation in Ukraine.

"I assure you that Ukrainian soldiers can perfectly operate American tanks and planes themselves," Zelenskyy said on Wednesday night.

Earlier on Wednesday, a Fox news correspondent said Zelenskyy was expected to ask Congress for additional Patriot air defense systems, High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS), long range Army Tactical Missile Systems (ATACMS), and DPICM cluster munition, US battle tanks, and the start of pilot training.

Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine on February 24, after the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian provocations. In response to Russia's operation, Western countries have rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow and have been supplying weapons to Ukraine.