Zelenskyy Instructs Attorney General to Open Probe Into Boeing 737 Crash in Iran

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th January, 2020) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Wednesday that he had instructed the Attorney General to open an investigation into the tragic plane crash in Iran earlier in the day and to inspect the country's entire civil air fleet.

The Ukraine International Airlines' (UIA) Boeing 737 plane crashed on Wednesday morning near Tehran's Imam Khomeini International Airport, killng all passengers and crew on board. The company said that a total of 167 passengers and nine crew members were on board the flight.

"I have instructed the Attorney General to open criminal proceedings in regard to the UIA plane crash in Tehran. An investigation commission should be created from representatives of law enforcement and specialized departments responsible for civil aviation. All possible versions [for the crash] should be probed," Zelenskyy posted to his Telegram blog.

He added that regardless of the probe findings, a general audit of Ukraine's entire civil aviation fleet would be carried out.