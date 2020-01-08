UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Zelenskyy Instructs Attorney General To Open Probe Into Boeing 737 Crash In Iran

Muhammad Irfan 30 seconds ago Wed 08th January 2020 | 02:00 PM

Zelenskyy Instructs Attorney General to Open Probe Into Boeing 737 Crash in Iran

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th January, 2020) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Wednesday that he had instructed the Attorney General to open an investigation into the tragic plane crash in Iran earlier in the day and to inspect the country's entire civil air fleet.

The Ukraine International Airlines' (UIA) Boeing 737 plane crashed on Wednesday morning near Tehran's Imam Khomeini International Airport, killng all passengers and crew on board. The company said that a total of 167 passengers and nine crew members were on board the flight.

"I have instructed the Attorney General to open criminal proceedings in regard to the UIA plane crash in Tehran. An investigation commission should be created from representatives of law enforcement and specialized departments responsible for civil aviation. All possible versions [for the crash] should be probed," Zelenskyy posted to his Telegram blog.

He added that regardless of the probe findings, a general audit of Ukraine's entire civil aviation  fleet would be carried out.

Related Topics

Ukraine Iran Company Tehran Criminals All From Airport

Recent Stories

Public Opinion split regarding punishment of lawye ..

27 minutes ago

UAE royal family allowed to hunt Houbara Bustard

59 minutes ago

Iranâ€™s Foreign Minister says they launched missi ..

1 hour ago

The Most Awaited In-Flight Entertainment System is ..

1 hour ago

Flour price goes up in Peshawar, creates trouble f ..

2 hours ago

80 people died in Iran's missiles attack at an Ira ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.