Zelenskyy Instructs Military To Reinforce Ukraine's Border With Belarus

Sumaira FH Published June 30, 2023 | 09:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th June, 2023) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Friday that he had instructed Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian armed forces Gen. Valerii Zaluzhnyi to reinforce the country's border area with Belarus amid reports on the relocation of the Wagner Group private military company from Russia.

"General Headquarters (of the Ukrainian armed forces) ... A separate report by the Main Intelligence Directorate, the Security Service of Ukraine and the State Border Service of Ukraine on the situation in Belarus. The decision of the General Headquarters is for Commander-in-Chief (Valerii) Zaluzhnyi and Commander-in-Chief of Operational Command North Serhiy Nayev to carry out a package of measures to reinforce this direction," he wrote on Telegram.

On Wednesday, Polish President Andrzej Duda told reporters in Kiev that Warsaw was ready to additionally strengthen its border with Belarus due to the relocation of the Wagner Group.

Amid escalated tensions between the Wagner Group and the Russian Defense Ministry, the paramilitary group seized an army headquarters in the Russian southern city of Rostov-on-Don on the night of June 23 and moved toward Moscow on the following day. Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin presented his actions as a response to the alleged attack on his group's field camps by the defense ministry, which the latter rejected.

Prigozhin agreed to stop the mutiny after negotiations with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, who acted at the request of Russian President Vladimir Putin. According to Lukashenko, Prigozhin was offered a safe passage to Belarus under the brokered deal. On Tuesday, Lukashenko confirmed that Prigozhin had arrived in his country, adding that Belarus could offer an abandoned military base to Wagner fighters.

