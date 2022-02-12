(@FahadShabbir)

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2022) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky set the task to increase the country's territorial defense forces to 2 million people, Oleksiy Danilov, the secretary of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC), said at a briefing on Friday.

The law on the foundations of national resistance came into force in the country on January 1. According to the document, national resistance implies the widest possible involvement of Ukrainian citizens in ensuring the country's military security.

"The third issue that we considered today at the meeting of the National Security and Defense Council is the issue of the state of implementation of the law of Ukraine on the foundations of national resistance, I remind you that it entered into force on January 1 this year. Today we must maximize the number of our military who will deal with issues of territorial defense. The number of members of the territorial defense should reach two million citizens of our country who will be ready to defend our country if necessary," Danilov said.

Earlier, the commander of the Ukrainian territorial defense forces, Yuriy Galushkin, said that the number of territorial defense forces in peacetime would reach 10,000 servicemen, if necessary, it would quickly increase to several hundred thousand reservists.

There are no grounds for the evacuation of classified documents from Kiev yet, Danilov said.

Earlier, the Washington Post, citing unnamed sources, reported that Ukrainian intelligence had removed secret documents and equipment from its headquarters in Kiev to "safe places" in the west of the country.

"All institutions that operate on the territory of our country work in accordance with the existing regulations. Today there is no reason to take out, evacuate documents, Today, no one is moving anywhere," Danilov said.

The NSDC also decided to impose sanctions for five years against the Russian company Vitrina tv due to the broadcast of Russian TV channels, as well as against companies that own the NASH broadcaster, he said.