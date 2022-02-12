UrduPoint.com

Zelenskyy Instructs To Expand Ukraine's Territorial Defense Forces To 2Mln People - NSDC

Sumaira FH Published February 12, 2022 | 12:10 AM

Zelenskyy Instructs to Expand Ukraine's Territorial Defense Forces to 2Mln People - NSDC

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2022) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky set the task to increase the country's territorial defense forces to 2 million people, Oleksiy Danilov, the secretary of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC), said at a briefing on Friday.

The law on the foundations of national resistance came into force in the country on January 1. According to the document, national resistance implies the widest possible involvement of Ukrainian citizens in ensuring the country's military security.

"The third issue that we considered today at the meeting of the National Security and Defense Council is the issue of the state of implementation of the law of Ukraine on the foundations of national resistance, I remind you that it entered into force on January 1 this year. Today we must maximize the number of our military who will deal with issues of territorial defense. The number of members of the territorial defense should reach two million citizens of our country who will be ready to defend our country if necessary," Danilov said.

Earlier, the commander of the Ukrainian territorial defense forces, Yuriy Galushkin, said that the number of territorial defense forces in peacetime would reach 10,000 servicemen, if necessary, it would quickly increase to several hundred thousand reservists.

There are no grounds for the evacuation of classified documents from Kiev yet, Danilov said.

Earlier, the Washington Post, citing unnamed sources, reported that Ukrainian intelligence had removed secret documents and equipment from its headquarters in Kiev to "safe places" in the west of the country.

"All institutions that operate on the territory of our country work in accordance with the existing regulations. Today there is no reason to take out, evacuate documents, Today, no one is moving anywhere," Danilov said.

The NSDC also decided to impose sanctions for five years against the Russian company Vitrina tv due to the broadcast of Russian TV channels, as well as against companies that own the NASH broadcaster, he said.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Washington Company Kiev January Post TV All From Million

Recent Stories

Pandemic's 'acute phase' could end by midyear: WHO ..

Pandemic's 'acute phase' could end by midyear: WHO

2 minutes ago
 One Person in Critical Condition, 9 Officers Injur ..

One Person in Critical Condition, 9 Officers Injured in Phoenix Shooting Inciden ..

2 minutes ago
 Ukraine Says Regained Access to Sea of Azov Ports

Ukraine Says Regained Access to Sea of Azov Ports

2 minutes ago
 Spanish Fighter Jets Land in Bulgaria for Joint Ai ..

Spanish Fighter Jets Land in Bulgaria for Joint Air Policing - Defense Ministry

2 minutes ago
 Burundi says US agrees $400 mn aid after sanctions ..

Burundi says US agrees $400 mn aid after sanctions lifted

2 minutes ago
 PDM fails to convince its allies on no-confidence ..

PDM fails to convince its allies on no-confidence motion against PM: Farrukh

24 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>