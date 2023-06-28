Zelenskyy Introduces Bill on Moving Christmas Celebration in Ukraine From Jan 7 to Dec 25

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2023) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Wednesday introduced a bill to the Ukrainian parliament to move the Christmas Day celebrations in the country from January 7 to December 25 in order to "abandon the Russian legacy."

"The bill implies amending Article 73 of the Labor Code of Ukraine, setting the Christmas celebration on December 25, Ukrainian Statehood Day on July 15, Defenders Day on October 1," an explanatory note to the legislation read.

The document said that the bill's purpose was "to abandon the Russian legacy of imposing the Christmas celebration on January 7.

"

Ukrainian Statehood Day is celebrated on July 28, and Defenders Day on October 14 at present.

Ukraine and other former Soviet states currently celebrate Christmas holiday on January 7, in accordance with the Julian Calendar used by the Orthodox Church. On May 24, the Orthodox Church of Ukraine approved switching to the revised Julian calendar starting September 1, 2023 and celebrating Christmas on December 25.