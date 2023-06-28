Open Menu

Zelenskyy Introduces Bill On Moving Christmas Celebration In Ukraine From Jan 7 To Dec 25

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 28, 2023 | 06:20 PM

Zelenskyy Introduces Bill on Moving Christmas Celebration in Ukraine From Jan 7 to Dec 25

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2023) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Wednesday introduced a bill to the Ukrainian parliament to move the Christmas Day celebrations in the country from January 7 to December 25 in order to "abandon the Russian legacy."

"The bill implies amending Article 73 of the Labor Code of Ukraine, setting the Christmas celebration on December 25, Ukrainian Statehood Day on July 15, Defenders Day on October 1," an explanatory note to the legislation read.

The document said that the bill's purpose was "to abandon the Russian legacy of imposing the Christmas celebration on January 7.

"

Ukrainian Statehood Day is celebrated on July 28, and Defenders Day on October 14 at present.

Ukraine and other former Soviet states currently celebrate Christmas holiday on January 7, in accordance with the Julian Calendar used by the Orthodox Church. On May 24, the Orthodox Church of Ukraine approved switching to the revised Julian calendar starting September 1, 2023 and celebrating Christmas on December 25.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Christmas Parliament January May July September October December Church From

Recent Stories

Pilgrims stone devil as largest Hajj in years near ..

Pilgrims stone devil as largest Hajj in years nears to conclusion

39 minutes ago
 Hareem Shah asks Imran Khan to stay strong during ..

Hareem Shah asks Imran Khan to stay strong during difficult times

2 hours ago
 Elections to be held on stipulated time: Javed Lat ..

Elections to be held on stipulated time: Javed Latif

4 hours ago
 Ajman Ruler performs Eid Al Adha prayer at Rashid ..

Ajman Ruler performs Eid Al Adha prayer at Rashid bin Humaid Mosque

6 hours ago
 Muslims celebrate Eidul Adha in Middle East, US an ..

Muslims celebrate Eidul Adha in Middle East, US and Canada

6 hours ago
 Sonam Kapoor announces digital debut titled ‘Bli ..

Sonam Kapoor announces digital debut titled ‘Blind’

6 hours ago
Ruler of Fujairah performs Eid Al Adha prayer at F ..

Ruler of Fujairah performs Eid Al Adha prayer at Fujairah&#039;s Sheikh Zayed Mo ..

7 hours ago
 Reply sought on pleas challenging elections of PCB ..

Reply sought on pleas challenging elections of PCB chief

7 hours ago
 RAK Ruler performs Eid Al Adha prayer at Khuzam&#0 ..

RAK Ruler performs Eid Al Adha prayer at Khuzam&#039;s Eid Grand Musalla

7 hours ago
 UAQ Ruler performs Eid Al Adha prayer at Ahmed bin ..

UAQ Ruler performs Eid Al Adha prayer at Ahmed bin Rashid Al Mualla Mosque

7 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler performs Eid Al Adha prayer at Sharj ..

Sharjah Ruler performs Eid Al Adha prayer at Sharjah Mosque

7 hours ago
 UAE President performs Eid Al Adha prayer at Sheik ..

UAE President performs Eid Al Adha prayer at Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque

8 hours ago

More Stories From World