Zelenskyy Introduces More Sanctions Against Russian Individuals, Entities - Reports

Faizan Hashmi Published March 11, 2023 | 05:10 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th March, 2023) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has introduced sanctions against Russian national lottery Sportloto, a number of bookmakers "linked to Russia," as well as individuals from Russia, Ukrainian media report citing a new presidential decree.

SportBet, Betcity, and Matchbet are among the bookmakers "linked to Russia," that have been sanctioned, the Klymenko Time news outlet said.

According to the Ukrayinska Pravda newspaper, a total of 287 entities and 120 individuals were targeted with the new restrictive measures. Among the sanctioned individuals, there are reportedly citizens of Russia, Cyprus, the United Kingdom, Poland, Turkey and the Netherlands.

At the end of last month, Zelenskyy imposed sanctions on a number of Russian athletes and certain Russian organizations, including those linked to Yevgeny Prigozhin, the head of the Wagner Group private military company (PMC).

The Russian Red Cross Society has also been sanctioned, as well as Russian commissioners for children's rights.

Russia has been able to largely withstand the sanctions pressure that the European Union and its allies have been piling on it since the start of the special military operation in Ukraine in February, 2022. The United Nations estimated in its January World Economic Situation and Prospects (WESP) report that the Russian economy contracted by just around 3% last year (versus the projected 15%).

