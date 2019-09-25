UrduPoint.com
Zelenskyy Invites Czech Prime Minister To Visit Ukraine

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 25th September 2019 | 01:35 PM

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting on Tuesday with Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis on the sidelines of the 74th session of the UN General Assembly in New York and invited him to visit Ukraine, the Ukrainian presidential office said

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th September, 2019) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting on Tuesday with Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis on the sidelines of the 74th session of the UN General Assembly in New York and invited him to visit Ukraine, the Ukrainian presidential office said.

"The President of Ukraine noted the positive dynamics of bilateral trade and invited Czech companies to actively explore the Ukrainian market. The interlocutors emphasized the mutual willingness to intensify the political dialogue between the two countries. Volodymyr Zelenskyy invited the Prime Minister of the Czech Republic to visit Ukraine," the presidential press service said in a statement.

Zelenskyy also held meetings with Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven and German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

The meeting with Babis comes after the Ukrainian Embassy in Prague expressed disapproval earlier in September of the Czech delegation's recent visit to Crimea. Representatives of the World Council of Subcarpathian Ruthenians visited Crimea along with the Czech delegation. The Ukrainian Embassy accused the organization of trying to destabilize the situation in their country.

