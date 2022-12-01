Zelenskyy Invites Elon Musk to Assess Situation in Ukraine First-Hand

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st December, 2022) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Wednesday invited US billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk to visit Ukraine to see and understand the situation there first-hand amid Russia's special military operation.

"If you want to understand what Russia has done here, come to Ukraine, and you will see this with your own eyes, without any extra words and after that you will tell us how to end this war, who started it and when we can end it," Zelenskyy said in a virtual address during the DealBook Summit.

Zelenskyy said he was aligned with Musk in his vision of the conflict in Ukraine but then something happened and the tech mogul began to see things differently while making "all kinds of appeals.

"

In October, Musk proposed via Twitter a peace plan to end the conflict that sparked condemnation by US and Ukrainian officials, including Zelenskyy.

Musk's peace proposal would guarantee Russia's control of Crimea, as well as continued water supply to the peninsula. It would also include new United Nations-monitored referenda in the four regions that recently voted to join the Russian Federation.

Musk also published two polls asking for public opinion about a peace deal between Ukraine and Russia and about the status of Donbas and Crimea. The polls have drawn criticism from senior Ukrainian officials, including Zelenskyy, who himself published a poll asking whether the public likes Musk supporting Ukraine or Russia more.