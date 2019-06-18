(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th June, 2019) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy invited on Monday his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron, to visit Kiev to continue the dialogue between the two countries.

"France was and remains Ukraine's important partner ...

I believe that we will continue our warm dialogue on the Ukrainian soil next time. I invite you to [visit] Kiev at any convenient time. This would be a good opportunity to consolidate all our agreements," Zelenskyy told a press conference after talks with Macron in Paris.

Zelenskyy paid an official visit to France on Monday. It is planned that the Ukrainian leader will visit Germany on Tuesday.