Zelenskyy Invites Germany's Scholz To Visit Kiev On May 9 Amid Diplomatic Scandals

Muhammad Irfan Published May 06, 2022 | 10:27 PM

Zelenskyy Invites Germany's Scholz to Visit Kiev on May 9 Amid Diplomatic Scandals

Volodymyr Zelenskyy has invited German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to visit Kiev on the Victory Day on May 9 following recent diplomatic scandals between the two countries

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th May, 2022) Volodymyr Zelenskyy has invited German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to visit Kiev on the Victory Day on May 9 following recent diplomatic scandals between the two countries.

"Speaking of Olaf Scholz... he is invited to come to Ukraine. He can make this very powerful political step to come here on the ninth of May, to Kiev. I am not explaining the significance, I think you are cultured enough to understand why," Zelenskyy said at a virtual event held by the British think tank Chatham House.

According to Zelenskyy, he extended this invitation in a phone conversation with German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier on May 5.

Zelenskyy talked with Steinmeier following a series of political and diplomatic gaffes, including Kiev's rejection to allow Steinmeier to visit the country over his alleged Russian ties. On Tuesday, Ukrainian Ambassador to Germany Andrij Melnyk called Scholz an "offended liver sausage," a German idiom which means to sulk for no good reason.

