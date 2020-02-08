UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Zelenskyy Invites Italian Prime Minister Conte To Visit Ukraine In 2020

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sat 08th February 2020 | 01:10 AM

Zelenskyy Invites Italian Prime Minister Conte to Visit Ukraine in 2020

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th February, 2020) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has invited Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte to visit Ukraine later this year, his office said on Friday.

Earlier in the day, Zelenskyy started his visit to Italy, where he was scheduled to meet Conte as well as his Italian counterpart, Sergio Mattarella, and Pope Francis.

"During the negotiations, the interlocutors agreed on the schedule of the high-level contacts for 2020 and discussed preparations for the visit of Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte to Ukraine," the office said in a statement.

Zelenskyy also described Italy as one of Ukraine's biggest trade partners.

"Italy is in the top three of Ukraine's largest economic partners in the EU and one of the main trading partners in the world.

Last year's trade volume exceeded $4 billion. I am sure that we can improve this result and thus strengthen our friendship," the president said as quoted by the office.

The president also noted a considerable potential to elevate the relations between two countries to a new level.

"Our government works to simplify economic and business processes. This year we have big plans for the construction of roads, bridges, development of ports and airports. We will be glad to see Italian investors in Ukraine and will do everything to ensure the security of their investments. Let's build together in Ukraine and create jobs," the president stated.

The sides also discussed the strengthening of cultural ties and developing scientific and technological cooperation.

Related Topics

Prime Minister World Business Ukraine Visit Italy 2020 Government Top Billion Jobs

Recent Stories

Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah attends wedding ceremony

28 minutes ago

Poor visibility warning

43 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed visits Emirati citizen Abdul Jal ..

1 hour ago

Russian sisters separated during WWII reunited aft ..

1 hour ago

Steps being taken to introduce affordable electric ..

1 hour ago

Trump Official to Coordinate With SOUTHCOM Civilia ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.