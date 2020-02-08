Zelenskyy Invites Italian Prime Minister Conte to Visit Ukraine in 2020

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th February, 2020) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has invited Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte to visit Ukraine later this year, his office said on Friday.

Earlier in the day, Zelenskyy started his visit to Italy, where he was scheduled to meet Conte as well as his Italian counterpart, Sergio Mattarella, and Pope Francis.

"During the negotiations, the interlocutors agreed on the schedule of the high-level contacts for 2020 and discussed preparations for the visit of Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte to Ukraine," the office said in a statement.

Zelenskyy also described Italy as one of Ukraine's biggest trade partners.

"Italy is in the top three of Ukraine's largest economic partners in the EU and one of the main trading partners in the world.

Last year's trade volume exceeded $4 billion. I am sure that we can improve this result and thus strengthen our friendship," the president said as quoted by the office.

The president also noted a considerable potential to elevate the relations between two countries to a new level.

"Our government works to simplify economic and business processes. This year we have big plans for the construction of roads, bridges, development of ports and airports. We will be glad to see Italian investors in Ukraine and will do everything to ensure the security of their investments. Let's build together in Ukraine and create jobs," the president stated.

The sides also discussed the strengthening of cultural ties and developing scientific and technological cooperation.