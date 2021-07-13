UrduPoint.com
Zelenskyy Invites New Israeli President To Visit Ukraine

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 13th July 2021 | 11:31 PM

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in a phone call has congratulated his Israeli counterpart, Isaac Herzog, on taking office and invited him to visit Kiev

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2021) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in a phone call has congratulated his Israeli counterpart, Isaac Herzog, on taking office and invited him to visit Kiev

"I look forward to our personal meeting in Kyiv in the near future. I am convinced that by joint efforts we would deepen the partnership between Ukraine and Israel," Zelenskyy said, as quoted by his office.

The two countries have always been and will remain reliable partners and friends, the Ukrainian president added.

"I am convinced that cooperation with the new President and the new Government of Israel will be fruitful, and our countries will continue to deepen mutually beneficial bilateral cooperation," he said.

The sides also discussed plans for "mutual and simultaneous opening" of high-tech centers in Kiev and Jerusalem, as well as the 80th anniversary of Nazis' massacres in Ukraine's Babyn Yar, where up to 200,000 people, including Jews, were killed.

