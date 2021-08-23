UrduPoint.com

Zelenskyy Invites Russia To Take Part In Crimean Platform Summit

Sumaira FH 29 seconds ago Mon 23rd August 2021 | 05:00 PM

Zelenskyy Invites Russia To Take Part in Crimean Platform Summit

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd August, 2021) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Monday invited Russia to take part in the Crimean Platform summit.

"I thought that Russia, which, of course, did not take part in our summit, but Russia discussed, commented, reacted so actively [to the summit] that it seemed as if it was a full participant in the Crimean Platform.

If this platform interests it so much, we invite the Russian Federation to join the Crimean Platform to jointly work out ways to de-occupy Crimea and correct its historical, tragic mistake," Zelenskyy told the summit.

