ASHGABAT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2020) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has invited his Turkmen counterpart, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow, to pay an official visit to Ukraine.

The invitation was extended in Zelenskyy's congratulatory message on the occasion of Berdimuhamedow's 63rd birthday, which was published in the official daily newspaper Neutral Turkmenistan.

"I would like to take this opportunity and invite you to pay an official visit to Ukraine at your convenience," Zelenskyy said.

Zelenskyy congratulated Berdimuhamedow on behalf of the Ukrainian people, praising his contribution to the friendly cooperation between the countries.

"I am deeply convinced that our common effort, aimed at unlocking the potential of the Ukrainian-Turkmen cooperation, will serve as a powerful impetus for further deepening of our fruitful cooperation in all the spheres of mutual interest," the Ukrainian leader went on to say.

Berdimuhamedow, born in 1957, has led Turkmenistan since 2007. Prior to that, he used to head the country's Health Ministry and to serve as the vice-president.