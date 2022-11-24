UrduPoint.com

Zelenskyy Invites UN Expert Mission To Examine Ukraine's Critical Infrastructure

Muhammad Irfan Published November 24, 2022 | 02:50 AM

Zelenskyy Invites UN Expert Mission to Examine Ukraine's Critical Infrastructure

UNITE NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th November, 2022) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy told the UN Security Council on Wednesday that he is extending an invitation to the United Nations expert mission to visit Ukraine and examine the country's critical infrastructure.

"I confirm my invitation on behalf of Ukraine for the expert mission from UN to examine the critical infrastructure of Ukraine and the facilities should be examined and evaluated to document what was done against the infrastructure that provides for lives of tens of millions of people," Zelenskyy said via video.

The UN Security Council is holding at present an emergency session at the request of Ukraine.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Ukrainian authorities issued a nationwide air raid alert. Deputy chief of the Office of the President Kyrylo Tymoshenko said that several energy facilities were damaged by Russian strikes.

On November 1, Zelensky said about 40% of Ukraine's energy infrastructure had been damaged as a result of the strikes, leading to mass blackouts throughout Ukraine.

Russia has intensified strikes on Ukraine's military and energy infrastructure since October 10, two days after the bombing of the Crimean bridge, which Moscow blamed on the Ukrainian special services.

Related Topics

United Nations Ukraine Moscow Russia Visit Alert October November From Million

Recent Stories

British medic set to train to become first 'parast ..

British medic set to train to become first 'parastronaut'

2 hours ago
 Armenia Will Remain in CSTO, Summit in Yerevan Con ..

Armenia Will Remain in CSTO, Summit in Yerevan Confirmed Relevance of Format - K ..

2 hours ago
 US Crude Oil Stockpiles Drop 2nd Week in Row as Re ..

US Crude Oil Stockpiles Drop 2nd Week in Row as Refiners Boost Fuel Inventories ..

2 hours ago
 Putin Informed CSTO Leaders About Special Operatio ..

Putin Informed CSTO Leaders About Special Operation in Ukraine - Kremlin

2 hours ago
 CSTO Leaders Discussed Tajikistan-Kyrgyzstan Confl ..

CSTO Leaders Discussed Tajikistan-Kyrgyzstan Conflict, Settlement Work Continues ..

2 hours ago
 Putin Says Discussed With Pashinyan Unblocking of ..

Putin Says Discussed With Pashinyan Unblocking of Transport Routes, Crisis Settl ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.