Zelenskyy Is Not Afraid of Mass Unrest, Is Ready to Resign at Any Moment

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th October, 2019) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said he is not afraid of mass unrest in the country and is ready to resign at any moment, pledging to prevent violence.

"I am not afraid of this. [I am ready to resign] at any time, at any second, if the society really does not want my team to continue [working] and does not want me to be the president. There will be no bloodshed, you see. I am really calm about it," Zelenskyy said at a press conference on Thursday, as broadcast by Ukrainian television.

Zelenskyy also voiced the belief that former Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko wanted to head a revolution, similar to the 2014 Euromaidan in Kiev.

"Poroshenko's only mistake lies in the fact that he believes he can become a leader of another Maidan ... His rhetoric changes, as well as his status. But he forgets he is no longer a president. I'm afraid he just doesn't believe this. I'm afraid this is a physical-level problem," Zelenskyy explained.