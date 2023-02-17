UrduPoint.com

Zelenskyy, Israeli Foreign Minister Discuss Bilateral Cooperation In Kiev

February 17, 2023

Zelenskyy, Israeli Foreign Minister Discuss Bilateral Cooperation in Kiev

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2023) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Thursday he had discussed comprehensive bilateral cooperation with Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen during a face-to-face meeting in Kiev.

"During a meeting with Foreign Minister Eli Cohen we discussed deepening bilateral cooperation in various areas. I invite Israel to join the implementation of our Peace Formula," Zelenskyy said on Telegram.

The Ukrainian president added that Israel had always been an important partner of Ukraine and expressed gratitude for the humanitarian assistance the country had provided to Kiev.

Earlier in the day, Cohen held a separate meeting with his Ukrainian counterpart, Dmytro Kuleba, during which he stated Israel's intention to help Ukraine develop a missile attack early warning system. In addition, Cohen said that Israel would provide Ukraine with up to $200 million in loan guarantees for civilian infrastructure and health care.

Cohen is the first high-ranking Israeli official to visit Ukraine since the start of the Russian military operation in Ukraine on February 24, 2022.

