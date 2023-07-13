MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2023) Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy have failed to hold a planned bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the NATO Summit in Vilnius due to their busy schedules, Japanese newspaper Nikkei reported on Wednesday.

Earlier this week, the Japanese authorities initiated talks with Kiev to organize a possible meeting between Kishida and Zelenskyy on the sidelines of the NATO summit, Japanese media reported. The meeting was supposed to take place on Wednesday, the last day of the summit, but it had never been held, Nikkei said.

Last time Kishida and Zelenskyy met in Hiroshima in late May, where the Ukrainian leader arrived to attend the G7 summit.