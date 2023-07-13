Open Menu

Zelenskyy, Japan's Kishida Fail To Hold Meeting In Vilnius Due To Busy Schedules - Reports

Umer Jamshaid Published July 13, 2023 | 02:00 AM

Zelenskyy, Japan's Kishida Fail to Hold Meeting in Vilnius Due to Busy Schedules - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2023) Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy have failed to hold a planned bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the NATO Summit in Vilnius due to their busy schedules, Japanese newspaper Nikkei reported on Wednesday.

Earlier this week, the Japanese authorities initiated talks with Kiev to organize a possible meeting between Kishida and Zelenskyy on the sidelines of the NATO summit, Japanese media reported. The meeting was supposed to take place on Wednesday, the last day of the summit, but it had never been held, Nikkei said.

Last time Kishida and Zelenskyy met in Hiroshima in late May, where the Ukrainian leader arrived to attend the G7 summit.

Related Topics

NATO Prime Minister Hiroshima Vilnius Kiev May Media

Recent Stories

New gold medal earned by UAE chess team at 15th Pa ..

New gold medal earned by UAE chess team at 15th Pan-Arab Games

16 minutes ago
 New Organic Matter Found on Mars Points to Possibl ..

New Organic Matter Found on Mars Points to Possible Life - Scientists

2 hours ago
 Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah launches ..

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah launches Book `story of Indus Civilizat ..

2 hours ago
 IMF Executive Board approves $3b for Pakistan: Min ..

IMF Executive Board approves $3b for Pakistan: Minister for Finance Ishaq Dar

2 hours ago
 Strong TVET systems can help countries meet Sustai ..

Strong TVET systems can help countries meet Sustainable Development Goals: ILO

2 hours ago
 General elections to be held as per schedule: Khur ..

General elections to be held as per schedule: Khurram

2 hours ago
Six killed in banned Kenya protests

Six killed in banned Kenya protests

2 hours ago
 Development plans to be envisaged with consent of ..

Development plans to be envisaged with consent of all parties: Mayor

2 hours ago
 IMF approves $3b bailout package for Pakistan

IMF approves $3b bailout package for Pakistan

3 hours ago
 UN rights council's resolution on Quran burning mu ..

UN rights council's resolution on Quran burning must lead to action against hatr ..

2 hours ago
 Thai Constitutional Court Accepts Petitions Agains ..

Thai Constitutional Court Accepts Petitions Against Prime Ministerial Candidate ..

2 hours ago
 Hollywood Actors on Verge of Striking Despite Last ..

Hollywood Actors on Verge of Striking Despite Last-Minute Mediation - Actors Gui ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World