Zelenskyy Keeps All Events Related to Plane Crash in Iran Under Personal Control

(@FahadShabbir)

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th January, 2020) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that he keeps under personal control all the events related to Ukraine International Airlines' aircraft crash in Iran, calling for abstaining from speculation.

The president has cut short his Oman visit after the tragedy, in which over 170 people were killed.

"I am heading for Kiev. I maintain all the events under personal control. I do ask everyone to abstain from speculating and putting forward unverified hypotheses regarding the catastrophe before official statements," Zelenskyy wrote on Telegram.

He added that special planes for transporting the dead bodies of the crash victims were ready for being sent to Tehran and were currently awaiting Iran's confirmation.

"The Foreign Ministry is preparing lists of passengers. They will be revealed in the near future. We are establishing who exactly have come on board, so that no differences remain. Ukraine's ambassador and consul in Iran are on the site of the crash, in the Imam Khomeini airport," Zelenskyy said.

Ukraine International Airlines' Boeing 737 crashed earlier on Wednesday near the airport soon after taking off, most likely leaving no survivors. According to different sources, there were either 176 or 177 people on board. A representative of the airport said that engine fire could be behind the crash.