UrduPoint.com

Zelenskyy Lands In US Ahead Of Meeting With Biden, Address To Congress - White House

Muhammad Irfan Published December 21, 2022 | 11:02 PM

Zelenskyy Lands in US Ahead of Meeting With Biden, Address to Congress - White House

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy landed in the United States ahead of his meeting with President Joe Biden later on Wednesday afternoon, a White House official said

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2022) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy landed in the United States ahead of his meeting with President Joe Biden later on Wednesday afternoon, a White House official said.

"President Zelenskyy has landed in the US and events this afternoon are currently tracking on time," the official said in a statement.

Related Topics

White House United States

Recent Stories

French Ambassador Summoned to Russian Foreign Mini ..

French Ambassador Summoned to Russian Foreign Ministry Over Colonna's Statement ..

7 minutes ago
 US Senate Launches Hotline to Negotiate Completion ..

US Senate Launches Hotline to Negotiate Completion of Year-End Spending Deal - R ..

9 minutes ago
 Amrullah Saleh acts as Indian puppet to malign Pak ..

Amrullah Saleh acts as Indian puppet to malign Pakistan, destabilize region

9 minutes ago
 US to provide Patriot missile system to Ukraine

US to provide Patriot missile system to Ukraine

9 minutes ago
 Russia to hone combat readiness of nuclear forces: ..

Russia to hone combat readiness of nuclear forces: Putin

9 minutes ago
 US Controllers Lose Contact With InSight Lander on ..

US Controllers Lose Contact With InSight Lander on Mars After 4 Year Mission - N ..

36 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.