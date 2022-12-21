Zelenskyy Lands in US Ahead of Meeting With Biden, Address to Congress - White House

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy landed in the United States ahead of his meeting with President Joe Biden later on Wednesday afternoon, a White House official said

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2022) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy landed in the United States ahead of his meeting with President Joe Biden later on Wednesday afternoon, a White House official said.

"President Zelenskyy has landed in the US and events this afternoon are currently tracking on time," the official said in a statement.